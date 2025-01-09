Trending in China | Persimmon dyeing: the sun's gift to fabrics

(People's Daily App) 16:52, January 09, 2025

Persimmon dyeing is a traditional botanical dyeing technique with a rich history, first documented in a poem from the Tang dynasty (618-907). The dyeing liquid is created by crushing unripe persimmons, extracting their juice, and fermenting it for over a year. Most persimmon-dyed fabrics require up to two years of sun exposure to achieve stable and vibrant colors. For this reason, persimmon dyeing is often called "the dye of the sun."

(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Di Chenjing)

