Trending in China | Traditional hairdressing technique: the fire poker perm

(People's Daily App) 15:05, February 05, 2025

People in the past crafted fashionable hairstyles using just tongs with the once-popular "fire poker perm." This technique recalls an era when hair salons didn't have modern tools like cold, ionic or ceramic irons. Tongs were the go-to tool for hairstyling during that time. Watch this video to uncover the mysteries of this ancient technique!

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Wang Ruofan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)