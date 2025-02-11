Harbin attracts numerous visitors as Asian Winter Games gets underway

Xinhua) 09:00, February 11, 2025

Paul Kofei (R) from Cote d'Ivoire has fun with his friend at the Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. With the 9th Asian Winter Games underway, Harbin is attracting numerous domestic and international visitors to enjoy the beauty of winter scenery. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Tourists take photos in front of a giant snowman near the Qunli Music Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. With the 9th Asian Winter Games underway, Harbin is attracting numerous domestic and international visitors to enjoy the beauty of winter scenery. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Tourists enjoy hot pot on an ice table at the Harbin Ice and Snow World Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. With the 9th Asian Winter Games underway, Harbin is attracting numerous domestic and international visitors to enjoy the beauty of winter scenery. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Tourists take selfies at the Harbin Ice and Snow World Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. With the 9th Asian Winter Games underway, Harbin is attracting numerous domestic and international visitors to enjoy the beauty of winter scenery. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Tourists have fun at the Harbin Ice and Snow World Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. With the 9th Asian Winter Games underway, Harbin is attracting numerous domestic and international visitors to enjoy the beauty of winter scenery. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Tourists have fun at the Harbin Ice and Snow World Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. With the 9th Asian Winter Games underway, Harbin is attracting numerous domestic and international visitors to enjoy the beauty of winter scenery. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Tourists have fun at the Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. With the 9th Asian Winter Games underway, Harbin is attracting numerous domestic and international visitors to enjoy the beauty of winter scenery. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Tourists enjoy hot pot on an ice table at the Harbin Ice and Snow World Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. With the 9th Asian Winter Games underway, Harbin is attracting numerous domestic and international visitors to enjoy the beauty of winter scenery. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Paul Kofei (L) from Cote d'Ivoire has fun with his friend at the Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. With the 9th Asian Winter Games underway, Harbin is attracting numerous domestic and international visitors to enjoy the beauty of winter scenery. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Tourists have fun at the Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. With the 9th Asian Winter Games underway, Harbin is attracting numerous domestic and international visitors to enjoy the beauty of winter scenery. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Tourists have fun around the cauldron for the 9th Asian Winter Games at the Harbin Ice and Snow World Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. With the 9th Asian Winter Games underway, Harbin is attracting numerous domestic and international visitors to enjoy the beauty of winter scenery. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Tourists have fun at the Harbin Ice and Snow World Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. With the 9th Asian Winter Games underway, Harbin is attracting numerous domestic and international visitors to enjoy the beauty of winter scenery. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)