Vicky's Vlog: Hi Harbin! Hi Asian Winter Games!

(People's Daily App) 14:02, February 06, 2025

The ninth Asian Winter Games will take place in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, from Feb. 7 to 14. More than 1,270 athletes from 34 countries and regions across Asia will participate, which is the largest number ever of delegations and athletes. What makes winter special in Harbin? Put on your warm gloves and come see!

(Produced by Wang Zi, Li Yuanxin, Liang Peiyu and intern Wu Yufeng)

