High-speed train decorated to welcome Asian Winter Games

Ecns.cn) 13:12, February 06, 2025

A passenger poses for a photo with decoration themed on 9th Asian Winter Games on high-speed train G763 from Panjin in northeast China's Liaoning Province to Harbin in Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 5, 2025. (China News Service/Yu Haiyang)

The first match of the Harbin Asian Winter Games kicked off on Monday in ice hockey before the opening ceremony on Feb. 7. The Games will conclude on Feb. 14.

A passenger poses for a photo with decoration themed on 9th Asian Winter Games on high-speed train G763 from Panjin in northeast China's Liaoning Province to Harbin in Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 5, 2025. (China News Service/Yu Haiyang)

A train stewardess introduces the mascots of the 9th Asian Winter Games to passengers on high-speed train G763 from Panjin in northeast China's Liaoning Province to Harbin in Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 5, 2025. (China News Service/Yu Haiyang)

A passenger poses for a photo with decoration themed on 9th Asian Winter Games on high-speed train G763 from Panjin in northeast China's Liaoning Province to Harbin in Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 5, 2025. (China News Service/Yu Haiyang)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)