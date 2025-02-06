Home>>
Ning, Liu named as China's flagbearers at Harbin Asian Winter Games opening ceremony
(Xinhua) 10:00, February 06, 2025
HARBIN, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Ning Zhongyan and Liu Mengting have been named as the Chinese delegation's flagbearers for the opening ceremony of the 2025 Harbin Asian Winter Games.
Ning, 25, is a star speed skater who has won multiple ISU World Cup medals since 2019.
Liu, 20, made history in January by claiming her first FIS Freeski World Cup victory in the women's big air event in Klagenfurt, Austria.
The opening ceremony of the Harbin Asian Winter Games is scheduled to take place on Friday.
