Feature: Kuwait eyes historic participation in Harbin Asian Winter Games

KUWAIT CITY, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Kuwait is set to mark its most notable appearance to date at the upcoming 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, as the Gulf nation prepares to field its largest-ever delegation in the history of the continental sporting event.

Fahid Al-Ajmi, director of the Kuwaiti delegation, told Xinhua in a recent interview that Kuwait will deploy a 65-strong contingent of athletes. "Our participation in Harbin will be Kuwait's largest since our debut in 1999," Al-Ajmi said, noting that the team will compete across several disciplines such as ice hockey, figure skating, speed skating and curling.

Expressing optimism about Kuwait's performance in the Games, Al-Ajmi said Kuwaiti teams have undergone rigorous preparation through both domestic and international training camps.

He also voiced his confidence in China's ability to host a successful event, citing its proven track record in hosting major sporting events and its advanced sports infrastructure.

Hessa Al-Sarawi, a member of Kuwait's figure skating team, shared her enthusiasm about making her debut at the continental showcase. "I am currently intensifying my preparation at a training camp in Malaysia under Russian coach Yulia Martysheva," Al-Sarawi told Xinhua, describing the Asian Winter Games as the dream competition for every Asian athlete.

Jassim Al-Awadhi, captain of Kuwait's ice hockey team and a three-time Asian Winter Games veteran, outlined his team's aspirations for the tournament. "We are determined to secure victories and elevate Kuwait's standing, building on our thorough preparation," he said.

The 9th Asian Winter Games, scheduled for Feb. 7-14, will bring together more than 1,270 athletes from 34 countries and regions, making it the largest edition in terms of participating delegations and athletes.

The Games will see strong Arab participation, with teams from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Lebanon, Jordan, and first-time entrant Saudi Arabia joining Kuwait in the competition.

