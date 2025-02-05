A glimpse of main media center for 9th Asian Winter Games
Volunteers work at the Main Media Center for the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 2, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Zhao Yuhang)
Located in the Harbin International Conference, Exhibition and Sports Center, the MMC consists of the Main Press Center (MPC) and the International Broadcasting Center (IBC).The MPC comprises press conference room, online news center, and workrooms of the media.
A journalist poses for a photo with mascots of the 9th Asian Winter Games in the Main Media Center, Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 2, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Zhao Yuhang)
Staff members work at the Main Media Center for the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 2, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Zhao Yuhang)
An exterior view of the Main Media Center for the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 2, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Zhao Yuhang)
An interior view of the Main Media Center for the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 2, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Zhao Yuhang)
