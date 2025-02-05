In pics: ice hocky group B matches at 2025 Asian Winter Games
Mamed Seifulov (C) of Kyrgyzstan competes during the men's ice hocky group B match between Kuwait and Kyrgyzstan at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Mamed Seifulov (L) of Kyrgyzstan competes during the men's ice hocky group B match between Kuwait and Kyrgyzstan at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Mamed Seifulov (C) of Kyrgyzstan competes during the men's ice hocky group B match between Kuwait and Kyrgyzstan at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Players of both sides compete during the men's ice hocky group B match between Kuwait and Kyrgyzstan at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Barvik Adam (C), goalkeeper of Kuwait blocks during the men's ice hocky group B match between Kuwait and Kyrgyzstan at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Thipwarintorn Yannakornthanapunt (R) of Thailand vies with Huang Yun-Chu of Chinese Taipei during the women's ice hocky group B match between Thailand and Chinese Taipei at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Marisa Chimpradid (1st R) of Thailand vies with Huang Yun-Chu (1st L) of Chinese Taipei during the women's ice hocky group B match between Thailand and Chinese Taipei at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Players of Chinese Taipei cheer up before the women's ice hocky group B match between Thailand and Chinese Taipei at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Players of Chinese Taipei celebrate scoring during the women's ice hocky group B match between Thailand and Chinese Taipei at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Thamida Kunthadapakorn (R) of Thailand blocks the puck during the women's ice hocky group B match between Thailand and Chinese Taipei at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Thipwarintorn Yannakornthanapunt (C) of Thailand competes during the women's ice hocky group B match between Thailand and Chinese Taipei at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Thipwarintorn Yannakornthanapunt (R) of Thailand vies with Chang En-Wei (L) of Chinese Taipei during the women's ice hocky group B match between Thailand and Chinese Taipei at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Chan Joshua Yu Wen (C) of Singapore shoots during the men's ice hocky group B match between Singapore and Bahrain at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Yousif Alsalah (1st L) of Bahrain competes during the men's ice hocky group B match between Singapore and Bahrain at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Players of Singapore celebrate after winning the men's ice hocky group B match between Singapore and Bahrain at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Chan Joshua Yu Wen (R) of Singapore shoots to score during the men's ice hocky group B match between Singapore and Bahrain at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Khalifa Aladhab (C), goalkeeper of Bahrain receives comfort from his teammates during the men's ice hocky group B match between Singapore and Bahrain at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Chan Joshua Yu Wen (L) of Singapore shoots to score during the men's ice hocky group B match between Singapore and Bahrain at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Tam Wing Hei (C) of China's Hong Kong competes during the women's ice hocky group B match between Kazakhstan and China's Hong Kong at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Players of Kazakhstan celebrate scoring during the women's ice hocky group B match between Kazakhstan and China's Hong Kong at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Anastassiya Orazbayeva (L) of Kazakhstan competes during the women's ice hocky group B match between Kazakhstan and China's Hong Kong at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Munira Sayakhatkyzy (L) of Kazakhstan celebrates scoring with teammate during the women's ice hocky group B match between Kazakhstan and China's Hong Kong at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Players of China's Hong Kong comfort goalie Mok Hei Lam (2nd L) after the women's ice hocky group B match between Kazakhstan and China's Hong Kong at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Anastassiya Orazbayeva (L) of Kazakhstan competes during the women's ice hocky group B match between Kazakhstan and China's Hong Kong at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Munira Sayakhatkyzy (L) of Kazakhstan competes during the women's ice hocky group B match between Kazakhstan and China's Hong Kong at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
