Harbin Asian Winter Games to promote growth of winter sports in Asia, says IOC member

Xinhua) 15:59, February 03, 2025

HARBIN, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- As the torch relay of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin started on Monday, torchbearer Yu Zaiqing, an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, noted that the Games will promote the growth of the winter sports population in Asia.

"Torch relay carries forward the Olympic spirit, leading more people to have a deeper understanding of sports," Yu said. "This is the second time for Harbin to host the Asian Winter Games after the 3rd edition in 1996. The Games is much-anticipated with improved venue facilities and even more excellent performance of athletes."

According to organizers, the 9th edition of the Asian Winter Games is the largest in terms of participating delegations and athletes.

Yu said, "I am delighted to see more athletes competing in the Asian Winter Games. Southeast Asian and West Asian countries and regions tried their best to cultivate winter sports athletes despite unfavorable climate factors, showing their passion for winter sports."

The 2025 Harbin Asian Winter Games represents the latest international comprehensive winter sports event held in China since the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

"The Beijing 2022 was a driving force to expand the winter sports population in China," Yu remarked. "The Harbin Asian Winter Games will also be conducive to promoting winter sports and cultivating talents, leaving lasting cultural, social and sports legacies."

The first event of the Games began on Monday with ice hockey, before the opening ceremony on Friday. The Games will conclude on February 14.

