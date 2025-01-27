Harbin Ice-Snow World receives over 2 million visitors since it opened
People visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, the bustling Harbin Ice-Snow World had received more than 2 million visitors since it opened on Dec. 21, 2024. As the city's iconic landmark, the Harbin Ice-Snow World, with this year's edition, the largest in its history, boasts 1 million square meters, up from last year's 800,000 square meters. More than 300,000 cubic meters of ice and snow were used in its construction. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
