NE China’s Harbin cracks down on domestic products falsely marketed as Russian imports

Global Times) 11:01, January 27, 2025

On May 16, 2024, the Russian National Pavilion officially opened in the Harbin Free Trade Zone, in Northeast China's Helongjiang Province. This pavilion is a project authorized by the Russian Export Center Joint Stock Company (REC) and signed with Heilongjiang Ehuobao Import and Export Co. in October 2023. It is the only authorized project aimed at promoting the "MADE IN RUSSIA" brand in China. (Photo/Official WeChat account of the Harbin municipal market supervision administration)

Harbin in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province has launched a targeted crackdown to address the growing issue of domestic products being misrepresented as Russian imports, a practice drawing heightened public scrutiny since December, the municipal authorities said on Sunday.

The initiative seeks to preserve Harbin's city image and ensure fair business practices in the sale of Russian goods, according to a statement issued on the official WeChat account of the municipal market supervision administration.

"Russian product stores" have recently rapidly emerged across China, but domestic media have cast doubt on the authenticity of these so-called Russian goods, revealing that many are domestically manufactured products marketed as imports.

In response, Harbin municipal authorities have launched extensive market inspections to detect violations and gather relevant data, as outlined in the official statement.

To date, 85 issues have been identified, including unregulated industrial products with improper labeling, incorrect food labeling, and incomplete import inspection and quarantine documentation for food items.

In addition, Harbin's authorities are implementing random checks to ensure the quality and safety of food products, while urging businesses to adhere to compliance standards.

A total of 143 batches of imported Russian food products across 10 categories sold within the city have undergone inspection. Results for 16 batches have been released so far, all of which meet the required standards. Meanwhile, 45 batches of domestically produced Russian-flavored foods in three categories are still being tested.

Authorities are also working to trace product origins and establish a robust supply chain monitoring system. This includes tighter regulation of online sales, especially on e-commerce platforms, and launching public education campaigns to enhance consumer awareness and help distinguish authentic Russian imports from domestically made products.

The regulatory efforts have improved regulation of the Russian goods market in Harbin, with products now categorized by origin for better traceability. Store signage, promotions, and labels have also been streamlined under unified management, per the municipal administration.

In addition to Harbin, Shanghai has conducted two inspection rounds targeting "Russian product stores" since the end of 2024, addressing public concerns about business qualifications, store slogans, and product origins.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)