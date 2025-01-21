Flame for 9th Asian Winter Games lit in Harbin

Ecns.cn) 14:01, January 21, 2025

The flame for the Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games is lit at the Sun Island Scenic Area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan 20, 2025. (China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)

The 9th Asian Winter Games will take place from Feb. 7 to 14, 2025 in China's Heilongjiang Province.

The flame lighting ceremony for the Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games is held at the Sun Island Scenic Area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)

