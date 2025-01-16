Foreign tourists embrace ice and snow in northeast China

Xinhua) 14:24, January 16, 2025

CHANGCHUN, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Andrew Woods, a skier from New Zealand, enjoyed his time at the 23rd China Changchun Jingyuetan Vasaloppet International Ski Festival in Changchun, the capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, earlier this month.

"This is my first one in China," he said, discussing his experience of ski festivals. "I've done 20 others around the world. The conditions here are excellent -- perfect cold temperatures, ideal sunshine."

He was among more than 2,000 participants from 33 countries and regions around the world at the event, which originated in Sweden.

China has seen a spike in tourists during this snow season, partially thanks to the extension of its visa-free transit policy, which has permitted eligible foreign travelers to stay in the country for 240 hours without a visa.

Jilin boasts some of China's best ski resorts. The number of tourists received by Jilin's Beidahu ski resort surged 75.6 percent year on year during this season, and its revenue was up 73 percent. And Vanke Songhua Lake Resort, another Jilin destination, has seen a 20.6 percent year-on-year rise in visitors, with a revenue increase of 19.3 percent.

Cui Guolu, vice general manager of a local travel agency, told Xinhua that China's visa-free transit policy has brought more tourists to the country -- especially young people.

"We have seen an increase in young foreign tourists this year," he said. "Some office workers flew here on Friday to enjoy the snow, the food and the hot springs before leaving on Sunday."

A tourist surnamed Yoon from the Republic of Korea (ROK) has just wrapped up a visit to Jilin. She told Xinhua that the updated visa policy has not only lowered the cost of travel but also simplified the entry process, boosting tourists' desire to visit China.

Beyond Asia, African tourists are also showing enthusiasm for ice and snow tourism.

Oubeid Mohamed Salem, a student from Mauritania, visited Changchun last year and has brought his friends along this year. "There's no ice or snow in my hometown, so winter in Changchun feels like stepping into a magical kingdom," he said. "This time, I experienced even more incredible ice and snow activities -- ice karting was absolutely exhilarating."

With the 2025 Asian Winter Games less than a month away, Harbin, the capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, is poised to attract even more international tourists.

Li Zhuomin, deputy director of Harbin's culture, radio, television and tourism department, said the tourist information center on Harbin's Central Street will be a one-stop service point for international tourists.

In preparation for the games, which will run from Feb. 7 to 14, Heilongjiang has optimized its ticket-booking network for tourists and encouraged scenic areas, shopping malls, restaurants and bars to set up big screens to broadcast the games live for visitors in warm indoor environments.

"We have opened an arrival and departure command center covering airports, railways, public security authorities and customs authorities to facilitate international arrivals and departures," said Cao Ru, head of external liaison for the Asian Winter Games' organizing committee.

The province has installed 1,391 POS machines that accept foreign bank cards, 70 foreign currency exchange points, and foreigner-friendly ATMs in hotels above the three-star level and at tourist attractions above the 4A level, aiming to ensure payment convenience for inbound international tourists.

Harbin Ice-Snow World, the world's largest ice-and-snow theme park, has welcomed more than 1 million visitors in just 20 days since opening for the season on Dec. 21, a record high for the annual winter wonderland that has been delighting guests for 26 years.

"We are quite fascinated. We traveled all the way from Australia to come here to experience this amazing event," said Robyn Lapthorne from Tasmania, who told Xinhua she hadn't stopped taking pictures since she first entered the park.

Lapthorne is visiting Harbin with her husband, Craig. She said they had decided to make the long trip to Harbin after watching videos of Harbin Ice-Snow World on YouTube, adding that there is no such snow in their hometown.

It was their first time seeing such a spectacle, Craig said. "We'll never forget, because it is absolutely beautiful, wonderful."

In the theme park, landmarks recreated in ice represent the 45 members of the Olympic Council of Asia, with ice structures including Cambodia's Bayon temple and Malaysia's Petronas Twin Towers attracting the attention of tourists.

"I have seen a lot of pictures of ice sculptures. They are gorgeous," said Supattra Janthom from Thailand. "They even built an ice Grand Palace, which I am really eager to see."

Since Dec. 25, more than 20 chartered flights have shuttled between Harbin and Southeast Asia, and new regular flights on these routes have also brought more visitors to the ice city.

According to figures from Ctrip, one of China's leading online travel agencies, the number of inbound tourism bookings to Harbin this winter had soared by more than 220 percent year on year by the end of December, and international tourist bookings for Harbin Ice-Snow World had doubled.

Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, ROK and Indonesia are currently the top five sources of international tourists in Harbin, according to Ctrip.

"Thailand is a tropical country, and ice and snow are not common for us to see," Janthom said. "Now they are within reach."

