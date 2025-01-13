Flash mob staged to cheer on upcoming 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin
An aerial drone photo shows the view of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 12, 2025. A flash mob took place here on Sunday to cheer on the upcoming 9th Asian Winter Games. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A violinist and children perform a flash mob at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 12, 2025. The flash mob took place here on Sunday to cheer on the upcoming 9th Asian Winter Games. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A violinist and children perform a flash mob at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 12, 2025. The flash mob took place here on Sunday to cheer on the upcoming 9th Asian Winter Games. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A violinist and children perform a flash mob at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 12, 2025. The flash mob took place here on Sunday to cheer on the upcoming 9th Asian Winter Games. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
