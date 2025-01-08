In pics: 27th Harbin int'l snow sculpture competition

Xinhua) 09:10, January 08, 2025

A contestant works on a snow sculpture at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2025. The 27th Harbin international snow sculpture competition, attracting snow sculptors of more than 20 teams from 10 countries, entered its second competition day on Tuesday. Beautiful snow sculpture works have already taken shape after meticulous carving by snow sculpture artists. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A contestant works on a snow sculpture at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2025. The 27th Harbin international snow sculpture competition, attracting snow sculptors of more than 20 teams from 10 countries, entered its second competition day on Tuesday. Beautiful snow sculpture works have already taken shape after meticulous carving by snow sculpture artists. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Contestants work on snow sculptures at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2025. The 27th Harbin international snow sculpture competition, attracting snow sculptors of more than 20 teams from 10 countries, entered its second competition day on Tuesday. Beautiful snow sculpture works have already taken shape after meticulous carving by snow sculpture artists. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A contestant works on a snow sculpture at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2025. The 27th Harbin international snow sculpture competition, attracting snow sculptors of more than 20 teams from 10 countries, entered its second competition day on Tuesday. Beautiful snow sculpture works have already taken shape after meticulous carving by snow sculpture artists. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A contestant works on a snow sculpture at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2025. The 27th Harbin international snow sculpture competition, attracting snow sculptors of more than 20 teams from 10 countries, entered its second competition day on Tuesday. Beautiful snow sculpture works have already taken shape after meticulous carving by snow sculpture artists. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo shows contestants working on snow sculptures at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2025. The 27th Harbin international snow sculpture competition, attracting snow sculptors of more than 20 teams from 10 countries, entered its second competition day on Tuesday. Beautiful snow sculpture works have already taken shape after meticulous carving by snow sculpture artists. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)