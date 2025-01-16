First edition of Heilongjiang Ice Carving Vocational Skills Competition kicks off in Harbin

Xinhua) 08:35, January 16, 2025

A competitor works on an ice sculpture during the first edition of Heilongjiang Ice Carving Vocational Skills Competition at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2025. The competition kicked off on Wednesday, attracting more than 50 skilled professionals from 18 teams. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A competitor works on an ice sculpture during the first edition of Heilongjiang Ice Carving Vocational Skills Competition at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2025. The competition kicked off on Wednesday, attracting more than 50 skilled professionals from 18 teams. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A competitor works on an ice sculpture during the first edition of Heilongjiang Ice Carving Vocational Skills Competition at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2025. The competition kicked off on Wednesday, attracting more than 50 skilled professionals from 18 teams. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo shows competitors working on ice sculptures during the first edition of Heilongjiang Ice Carving Vocational Skills Competition at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2025. The competition kicked off on Wednesday, attracting more than 50 skilled professionals from 18 teams. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A competitor works on an ice sculpture during the first edition of Heilongjiang Ice Carving Vocational Skills Competition at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2025. The competition kicked off on Wednesday, attracting more than 50 skilled professionals from 18 teams. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A competitor works on an ice sculpture during the first edition of Heilongjiang Ice Carving Vocational Skills Competition at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2025. The competition kicked off on Wednesday, attracting more than 50 skilled professionals from 18 teams. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)