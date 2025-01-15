Sun Island Int'l Snow Sculpture Art Expo held in Harbin

Xinhua) 08:46, January 15, 2025

A tourist poses for photos by a snow sculpture at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 13, 2025. Harbin is currently in the midst of its peak ice and snow tourism season. Various high-level snow sculpture competitions are being held, and snow sculptures located across numerous attractions in the city create a unique winter landscape, allowing visitors to experience the charm of ice and snow art. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists take photos near a snow sculpture at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 13, 2025. Harbin is currently in the midst of its peak ice and snow tourism season. Various high-level snow sculpture competitions are being held, and snow sculptures located across numerous attractions in the city create a unique winter landscape, allowing visitors to experience the charm of ice and snow art. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A snow sculpture is pictured at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2025. Harbin is currently in the midst of its peak ice and snow tourism season. Various high-level snow sculpture competitions are being held, and snow sculptures located across numerous attractions in the city create a unique winter landscape, allowing visitors to experience the charm of ice and snow art. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Tourists pose for photos by a snow sculpture at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 13, 2025. Harbin is currently in the midst of its peak ice and snow tourism season. Various high-level snow sculpture competitions are being held, and snow sculptures located across numerous attractions in the city create a unique winter landscape, allowing visitors to experience the charm of ice and snow art. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists take photos at Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 13, 2025. Harbin is currently in the midst of its peak ice and snow tourism season. Various high-level snow sculpture competitions are being held, and snow sculptures located across numerous attractions in the city create a unique winter landscape, allowing visitors to experience the charm of ice and snow art. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists take photos near a snow sculpture at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 13, 2025. Harbin is currently in the midst of its peak ice and snow tourism season. Various high-level snow sculpture competitions are being held, and snow sculptures located across numerous attractions in the city create a unique winter landscape, allowing visitors to experience the charm of ice and snow art. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 6, 2025 shows snow sculptures at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harbin is currently in the midst of its peak ice and snow tourism season. Various high-level snow sculpture competitions are being held, and snow sculptures located across numerous attractions in the city create a unique winter landscape, allowing visitors to experience the charm of ice and snow art. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists take photos near a snow sculpture at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2025. Harbin is currently in the midst of its peak ice and snow tourism season. Various high-level snow sculpture competitions are being held, and snow sculptures located across numerous attractions in the city create a unique winter landscape, allowing visitors to experience the charm of ice and snow art. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists take photos at a snow sculpture near the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2025. Harbin is currently in the midst of its peak ice and snow tourism season. Various high-level snow sculpture competitions are being held, and snow sculptures located across numerous attractions in the city create a unique winter landscape, allowing visitors to experience the charm of ice and snow art. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists walk past a snow sculpture at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 13, 2025. Harbin is currently in the midst of its peak ice and snow tourism season. Various high-level snow sculpture competitions are being held, and snow sculptures located across numerous attractions in the city create a unique winter landscape, allowing visitors to experience the charm of ice and snow art. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists walk past a snow sculpture at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 13, 2025. Harbin is currently in the midst of its peak ice and snow tourism season. Various high-level snow sculpture competitions are being held, and snow sculptures located across numerous attractions in the city create a unique winter landscape, allowing visitors to experience the charm of ice and snow art. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists walk past a snow sculpture at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 13, 2025. Harbin is currently in the midst of its peak ice and snow tourism season. Various high-level snow sculpture competitions are being held, and snow sculptures located across numerous attractions in the city create a unique winter landscape, allowing visitors to experience the charm of ice and snow art. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A tourist stands in front of a snow sculpture in Songbei District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2025. Harbin is currently in the midst of its peak ice and snow tourism season. Various high-level snow sculpture competitions are being held, and snow sculptures located across numerous attractions in the city create a unique winter landscape, allowing visitors to experience the charm of ice and snow art. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Visitors take photos of a snow sculpture featuring the late legendary Chinese scientist Yuan Longping at Harbin Engineering University in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2025. Harbin is currently in the midst of its peak ice and snow tourism season. Various high-level snow sculpture competitions are being held, and snow sculptures located across numerous attractions in the city create a unique winter landscape, allowing visitors to experience the charm of ice and snow art. (Photo by Liu Yang/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2025. Harbin is currently in the midst of its peak ice and snow tourism season. Various high-level snow sculpture competitions are being held, and snow sculptures located across numerous attractions in the city create a unique winter landscape, allowing visitors to experience the charm of ice and snow art. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists walk past a snow sculpture at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 13, 2025. Harbin is currently in the midst of its peak ice and snow tourism season. Various high-level snow sculpture competitions are being held, and snow sculptures located across numerous attractions in the city create a unique winter landscape, allowing visitors to experience the charm of ice and snow art. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists walk past a snow sculpture at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 13, 2025. Harbin is currently in the midst of its peak ice and snow tourism season. Various high-level snow sculpture competitions are being held, and snow sculptures located across numerous attractions in the city create a unique winter landscape, allowing visitors to experience the charm of ice and snow art. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists walk past a snow sculpture at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 13, 2025. Harbin is currently in the midst of its peak ice and snow tourism season. Various high-level snow sculpture competitions are being held, and snow sculptures located across numerous attractions in the city create a unique winter landscape, allowing visitors to experience the charm of ice and snow art. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 3, 2025 shows people having fun around a giant snowman near the Qunli music park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harbin is currently in the midst of its peak ice and snow tourism season. Various high-level snow sculpture competitions are being held, and snow sculptures located across numerous attractions in the city create a unique winter landscape, allowing visitors to experience the charm of ice and snow art. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)