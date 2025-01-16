In pics: snow wonders in Harbin, NE China
Tourists pose for photos at the Happy Island, an outdoor ice and snow amusement park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2025. This winter, Harbin is drawing tourists with its stunning winter landscape, fueling a significant boom in its ice and snow tourism industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
An aerial drone photo shows tourists having fun at the Happy Island, an outdoor ice and snow amusement park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2025. This winter, Harbin is drawing tourists with its stunning winter landscape, fueling a significant boom in its ice and snow tourism industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Tourists pose for photos at the Happy Island, an outdoor ice and snow amusement park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2025. This winter, Harbin is drawing tourists with its stunning winter landscape, fueling a significant boom in its ice and snow tourism industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Young violinists perform at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2025. This winter, Harbin is drawing tourists with its stunning winter landscape, fueling a significant boom in its ice and snow tourism industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Tourists pose for photos at an architecture art square in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 13, 2025. This winter, Harbin is drawing tourists with its stunning winter landscape, fueling a significant boom in its ice and snow tourism industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Tourists have fun at the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 13, 2025. This winter, Harbin is drawing tourists with its stunning winter landscape, fueling a significant boom in its ice and snow tourism industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Tourists have fun around a giant snowman in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2025. This winter, Harbin is drawing tourists with its stunning winter landscape, fueling a significant boom in its ice and snow tourism industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
An aerial drone photo shows tourists having fun around a giant snowman in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2025. This winter, Harbin is drawing tourists with its stunning winter landscape, fueling a significant boom in its ice and snow tourism industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A tourist poses for photos with golden roses encased in ice sculptures in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 16, 2025. This winter, Harbin is drawing tourists with its stunning winter landscape, fueling a significant boom in its ice and snow tourism industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
An aerial drone photo shows tourists enjoying a light show at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2025. This winter, Harbin is drawing tourists with its stunning winter landscape, fueling a significant boom in its ice and snow tourism industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
An aerial drone photo shows tourists posing for photos during a light show at the Harbin Flood Control Memorial Tower in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 13, 2025. This winter, Harbin is drawing tourists with its stunning winter landscape, fueling a significant boom in its ice and snow tourism industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
