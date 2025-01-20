Home>>
Flame for 9th Asian Winter Games lit in Harbin
(Xinhua) 13:41, January 20, 2025
HARBIN, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- The flame for the Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games was lit at the Sun Island Scenic Area here on Monday, with 18 days to go before the opening of the Games.
Capital city of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Harbin will host the Games for the second time from Feb. 7 to 14, having previously hosted the event's third edition in 1996.
According to the recently released competition schedule, ice hockey and curling events will begin earlier, on Feb. 3 and 4, respectively, with the overall schedule spanning 12 days.
