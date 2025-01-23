China's Harbin sees surge in foreign tourists

Xinhua) 09:33, January 23, 2025

HARBIN, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Harbin, the "ice city" in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has seen a significant increase in foreign tourists following the 240-hour visa-free transit policy, according to the city's airport.

From Jan. 1 to 21, the airport handled 6,562 visa-free entries, accounting for 75.3 percent of the total number of foreign tourists, official figures showed.

In December, China announced a major relaxation of its visa-free transit policy, extending the permitted stay for eligible foreign travelers to 240 hours. As a result, the city has seen a surge in foreign tourists, with a year-on-year increase of 145 percent following the relaxed immigration policy.

According to relevant authorities, the majority of foreign tourists were from Russia, the Republic of Korea and Thailand.

