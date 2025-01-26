In pics: Harbin, one of China's top winter travel destinations

Xinhua) 13:17, January 26, 2025

This photo shows an ice-carved "Terracotta Warrior" at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. Harbin has emerged as one of the country's top winter travel destinations, attracting visitors from around the globe. As the city's iconic landmark, the Harbin Ice-Snow World, with this year's edition, the largest in its history, boasts 1 million square meters. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists have fun at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists look at ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists have fun at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists have fun at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A tourist poses for photos at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo show tourists having fun at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo show tourists having fun at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists have fun at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo show tourists having fun at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists in costumes pose for photos near the St. Sophia Cathedral in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. Harbin's centerpiece tourist attraction St. Sophia Cathedral, a centuries-old Byzantine-style building, provides an ideal setting for ladies wearing seemingly opulent attire for a marvel moment in their excursions. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A tourist in costume poses for photos near the St. Sophia Cathedral in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A tourist in costume poses for photos near the St. Sophia Cathedral in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists in costumes pose for photos near the St. Sophia Cathedral in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

