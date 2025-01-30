Harbin welcomes Spring Festival with anticipation for Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 09:33, January 30, 2025

People pose for photos with a snow sculpture of "Binbin," mascot of the 2025 Asian Winter Games, at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Harbin is buzzing with festive energy as the city celebrates the Spring Festival while making final preparations for the 9th Asian Winter Games.

HARBIN, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- With just over a week to go until the opening of the 9th Asian Winter Games, the streets of Harbin are alive with both the festive spirit of the Spring Festival and growing excitement for the upcoming sporting event.

At the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a theme park dedicated to the Asian Winter Games, visitors are treated with a spectacular drone show celebrating the Chinese New Year. The park also features a variety of ice sculptures with festive themes, including a carp symbolizing prosperity and the Chinese character Fu (meaning good fortune) carved in ice.

An aerial drone photo shows the emblem of the 9th Asian Winter Games made of ice at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

The world's largest ice park showcases ice sculptures of landmarks from various member countries and regions of the Olympic Council of Asia, as well as snow sculptures depicting different winter sports.

"We decided to spend our holidays in Harbin this year," said Sui Aiwen, a tourist from Shanghai. "Asian Winter Games elements included in the Ice-Snow World have made us more excited about the opening ceremony in a few days."

Harbin has seen surging enthusiasm for ice and snow activities ahead of the Games.

On the morning of January 28, 10-year-old Huang Zitian and his father arrived at a local park to enjoy the snow. The park's natural snow slopes, a popular winter attraction for locals, were bustling with people. "Engaging in winter sports is also a way to celebrate the New Year. We are really looking forward to the Asian Winter Games," said Huang's father, Huang Wen.

A citizen runs past mascots of the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 Binbin (L) and Nini in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

During the Spring Festival, many streets in Harbin are adorned with blue snowflake-shaped lights featuring the Asian Winter Games emblem. The entrances of shops are decorated with red couplets, creating a striking contrast between red and blue that highlights the festive ambiance.

Preparations for the Asian Winter Games continued on the Chinese New Year's Eve. On January 28, the Games' media village officially opened.

The New Paris Hotel, located on Zhongshan Road in Harbin, is one of the designated media reception hotels. Inside, red lanterns and festive couplets contribute to a vibrant New Year atmosphere.

"The opening of the media village coincides with the Chinese New Year's Eve, and we are eagerly anticipating the Asian Winter Games. All preparations have been completed, and we will welcome the first group of journalists on January 30," said Geng Chunyu, media service manager of the New Paris Hotel operations team.

Photo of New Paris Hotel, Jan. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Junbao)

To accommodate international journalists, the hotel has arranged for volunteers proficient in multiple languages. A media service desk has been set up in the hotel lobby, where staff are to make final arrangements for check-ins.

Final preparations for the Games are in full swing during the Spring Festival celebration.

"As we celebrate the New Year, we are also eagerly awaiting the opening of the Games, which is truly exciting," said Zhao Lihong, deputy director of the New Paris Hotel venue.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)