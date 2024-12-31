Identity cards for 2025 Asian Winter Games to be activated on Jan. 1

Xinhua) 17:48, December 31, 2024

HARBIN, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- According to the Harbin Exit-Entry Border Inspection Station, the identity registration cards for the 2025 Asian Winter Games will be officially activated at midnight on January 1.

Held from February 7 to 14, 2025, in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the Asian Winter Games will welcome participants and officials from across the continent. Official entry and exit services for the event will begin on January 27.

From January 1 to March 1, overseas participants and personnel affiliated with the Games will be able to enter and exit the Chinese mainland multiple times using their valid passports or other international travel documents, in conjunction with their Asian Winter Games identity cards.

Harbin Taiping International Airport, the designated entry and exit hub for the Games, features an extensive air traffic network with 19 international routes connecting to Russia, Japan, South Korea, and other countries and regions.

A dedicated "Special Asian Winter Games Channel" has been set up at the airport. The Harbin Exit-Entry Border Inspection Station has also deployed professional guidance officers to assist with expedited clearance for event participants and staff.

