China Eastern unveils 9th Asian Winter Games themed aircraft
"Binbin" (L) and "Nini", mascots for the 9th Asian Winter Games, pose for a photo in front of an Asian Winter Games aircraft at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, Oct. 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
China Eastern Airlines unveiled a themed aircraft on Monday at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport to celebrate the 100-day countdown to the 9th Asian Winter Games.
Stewardesses of China Eastern Airlines, the official airline service partner of the 9th Asian Winter Games, pose for a photo in front of an aircraft at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, Oct. 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
Stewardesses of China Eastern Airlines, the official airline service partner of the 9th Asian Winter Games, pose for a photo in front of an aircraft at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, Oct. 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
An interior view of the 9th Asian Winter Games-themed airplane at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, Oct. 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
Photos
