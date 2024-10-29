China Eastern unveils 9th Asian Winter Games themed aircraft

Ecns.cn) 14:00, October 29, 2024

"Binbin" (L) and "Nini", mascots for the 9th Asian Winter Games, pose for a photo in front of an Asian Winter Games aircraft at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, Oct. 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

China Eastern Airlines unveiled a themed aircraft on Monday at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport to celebrate the 100-day countdown to the 9th Asian Winter Games.

Stewardesses of China Eastern Airlines, the official airline service partner of the 9th Asian Winter Games, pose for a photo in front of an aircraft at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, Oct. 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

An interior view of the 9th Asian Winter Games-themed airplane at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, Oct. 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

