Athletes Village for ice sports of Harbin Asian Winter Games ready to open
A view of the canteen in the Athletes Village for ice sports of Harbin Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
The village, which features 625 rooms, will be put into operation on Monday.
A staff member makes preparation at the Athletes Village for ice sports of Harbin Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
A view of a clinic at the Athletes Village for ice sports of Harbin Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
An exterior view of the Athletes Village for ice sports of Harbin Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
