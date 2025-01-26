We Are China

Athletes Village for ice sports of Harbin Asian Winter Games ready to open

Ecns.cn) 16:13, January 26, 2025

A view of the canteen in the Athletes Village for ice sports of Harbin Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)

The village, which features 625 rooms, will be put into operation on Monday.

A staff member makes preparation at the Athletes Village for ice sports of Harbin Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)

A view of a clinic at the Athletes Village for ice sports of Harbin Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)

An exterior view of the Athletes Village for ice sports of Harbin Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)

