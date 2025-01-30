Harbin's New Spring: Asian Winter Games lights up the Ice City

Xinhua) 09:49, January 30, 2025

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 23, 2025 shows visitors playing at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As the 9th Asian Winter Games (AWG) approaching, Harbin, known for its stunning ice sculptures and deep-rooted winter sports culture, is brimming with anticipation.

As the city's iconic landmark, the Harbin Ice-Snow World, with this year's edition, the largest in its history, boasts 1 million square meters. The park shares its theme this year with the upcoming AWG to be held in Harbin: Dream of Winter, Love Among Asia.

Harbin, which successfully hosted the 3rd AWG in 1996, is once again stepping onto the world stage. The whole city is under an upgrade to provide better services for winter sports lovers and tourists. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 15, 2025 shows people having fun around a giant snowman by the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As the 9th Asian Winter Games (AWG) approaching, Harbin, known for its stunning ice sculptures and deep-rooted winter sports culture, is brimming with anticipation.

People play at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2025. As the 9th Asian Winter Games (AWG) approaching, Harbin, known for its stunning ice sculptures and deep-rooted winter sports culture, is brimming with anticipation.

People take photos at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. As the 9th Asian Winter Games (AWG) approaching, Harbin, known for its stunning ice sculptures and deep-rooted winter sports culture, is brimming with anticipation.

People experience ice sliding at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2025. As the 9th Asian Winter Games (AWG) approaching, Harbin, known for its stunning ice sculptures and deep-rooted winter sports culture, is brimming with anticipation.

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2025 shows the flame lighting ceremony for the 9th Asian Winter Games at the Sun Island Scenic Area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As the 9th Asian Winter Games (AWG) approaching, Harbin, known for its stunning ice sculptures and deep-rooted winter sports culture, is brimming with anticipation.

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 23, 2025 shows visitors playing at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As the 9th Asian Winter Games (AWG) approaching, Harbin, known for its stunning ice sculptures and deep-rooted winter sports culture, is brimming with anticipation.

People jump for photos at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 22, 2025. As the 9th Asian Winter Games (AWG) approaching, Harbin, known for its stunning ice sculptures and deep-rooted winter sports culture, is brimming with anticipation.

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2025 shows the flame lighting ceremony for the 9th Asian Winter Games at the Sun Island Scenic Area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As the 9th Asian Winter Games (AWG) approaching, Harbin, known for its stunning ice sculptures and deep-rooted winter sports culture, is brimming with anticipation.

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2025 shows the flame lighting ceremony for the 9th Asian Winter Games at the Sun Island Scenic Area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As the 9th Asian Winter Games (AWG) approaching, Harbin, known for its stunning ice sculptures and deep-rooted winter sports culture, is brimming with anticipation.

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 23, 2025 shows the logo of 9th Asian Winter Games at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As the 9th Asian Winter Games (AWG) approaching, Harbin, known for its stunning ice sculptures and deep-rooted winter sports culture, is brimming with anticipation.

People play in front of the snow sculptures of the 9th Asian Winter Games' mascot at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 22, 2025. As the 9th Asian Winter Games (AWG) approaching, Harbin, known for its stunning ice sculptures and deep-rooted winter sports culture, is brimming with anticipation.

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 23, 2025 shows a large logo of the 9th Asian Winter Games on the frozen Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As the 9th Asian Winter Games (AWG) approaching, Harbin, known for its stunning ice sculptures and deep-rooted winter sports culture, is brimming with anticipation.

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 22, 2025 shows visitors play at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As the 9th Asian Winter Games (AWG) approaching, Harbin, known for its stunning ice sculptures and deep-rooted winter sports culture, is brimming with anticipation.

People visit the Yabuli Ski Resort in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 16, 2025. As the 9th Asian Winter Games (AWG) approaching, Harbin, known for its stunning ice sculptures and deep-rooted winter sports culture, is brimming with anticipation.

This photo taken on Jan. 8, 2025 shows a sculpture of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As the 9th Asian Winter Games (AWG) approaching, Harbin, known for its stunning ice sculptures and deep-rooted winter sports culture, is brimming with anticipation.

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 18, 2025 shows people skating in Dingxiang Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As the 9th Asian Winter Games (AWG) approaching, Harbin, known for its stunning ice sculptures and deep-rooted winter sports culture, is brimming with anticipation.

