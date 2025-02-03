Chinese athletes hope to warm up for 2026 Winter Olympics at Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 12:29, February 03, 2025

HARBIN, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- The 9th Asian Winter Games, as China's first international multi-winter sports competition following the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, provides a valuable platform for top Chinese athletes to prepare for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

"Many events of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics will feature in the 9th Asian Winter Games, so the Asian Winter Games will serve as an important test event for the 2026 Winter Olympics," said Li Jing, Deputy Director of the General Administration of Sport of China.

"We have made targeted adjustments to our training preparations and competition procedures, striving to lay a solid foundation for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Additionally, we hope to present a satisfactory performance to the people across the country during the Spring Festival," Li added.

As the flagship team of China's winter sports, the national short track speed skating squad is rigorously preparing for the competition. The team's head coach Zhang Jing said that the athletes will go all out in their pursuit of golds at the Asian Winter Games.

"This is the last comprehensive competition before the 2026 Winter Olympics. We will cherish this opportunity, strive to showcase our athletes' best training conditions, and deliver top performances on the ice," Zhang said.

"At the same time, we hope our athletes will embody the spirit of Chinese sports and the Olympic spirit, demonstrating great sportsmanship," Zhang added.

Although the Asian Winter Games do not include strong European teams, Zhang believes the competition remains intense. "Our main rivals are South Korea, Kazakhstan, and Japan. Although the number of competitors is relatively small, it does not mean we will feel less pressure."

Chinese short track speed skater Sun Long added, "This is an important competition, and we will give it all as part of our preparations for the 2026 Winter Olympics."

The 18-year-old An Xiangyi is a rising star in China's women's singles figure skating team. In September last year, she successfully defended her title at the 2024 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy, surpassing the Minimum Technical Score (MTS) required for the World Championships and securing a spot for China in the 2025 worlds. She will also compete in the upcoming Asian Winter Games.

"Although I don't know whether I will compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics, I will do my best," An said.

