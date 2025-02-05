Olympic Council of Asia official hails upcoming Harbin Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 08:55, February 05, 2025

HARBIN, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Vinod Kumar Tiwari, deputy director general of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), participated in the torch relay of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin on Monday and praised China's preparation efforts ahead of the event.

"We are very happy and very pleased. Because the organizing committee had only one year to prepare for the games and they've done a marvelous job," said Tiwari.

"For me, this is one of the finest ones that we have seen in the Asian Winter Games," he added.

In Harbin, many infrastructures and venues, especially the Yabuli ski resort, impressed the OCA officials a lot.

"The infrastructure and the facilities are up to the Olympic standards. The organizers are providing the best environment for the athletes to participate," said the OCA official.

The opening day of the Asian Winter Games was the tenth day of the 2025 Chinese New Year.

Upon hearing that there are 20 million visitors in the capital city of northeast China's Heilongjiang province every day during the vacation, Tiwari told Xinhua that the world would see Harbin in a new value and new shape through not only the Asian Winter Games but also the ongoing ice and snow festival.

"Actually, we have some of the events starting today, especially the ice hockey. We'd like to request the citizens to come forward and support their teams, not only the Chinese team but also the other teams as well," Tiwari said.

"Harbin has the capability of also hosting the Olympic Winter Games if they decide to do it," he added.

