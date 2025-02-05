2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay kicks off in Harbin
Torch bearer, Shen Xue greets audience during the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Torch bearer, Liu Jiayu poses during the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Artists perform during the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Photo taken on Feb. 3, 2025, shows the general view of the launch ceremony of the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Torch bearer, Wang Shun holds the torch during the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Torch bearer, Sui Wenjing lights the caldron during the Flame Retrieval Ceremony of the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Artists perform during the Flame Retrieval Ceremony of the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Artists perform during the Flame Retrieval Ceremony of the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Spectatores take photos during the launch ceremony of the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Torch bearer, Shen Xue greets audience during the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Spectators cheer for the torch bearers during the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Torch bearer, Sui Wenjing greets the audience during the Flame Retrieval Ceremony of the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Torch bearer, Sui Wenjing holds the torch during the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Torch bearer, Fan Kexin holds the torch during the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Artists perform during the launch ceremony of the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Artists perform during the launch ceremony of the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Torch bearer, Shen Xue holds the torch during the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Torch bearer, Wang Meng greets audience during the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Photos
Related Stories
- Harbin Asian Winter Games to promote growth of winter sports in Asia, says IOC member
- 9th Asian Winter Games torch relay set to begin on Monday
- Chinese athletes hope to warm up for 2026 Winter Olympics at Asian Winter Games
- Harbin's New Spring: Asian Winter Games lights up the Ice City
- Harbin welcomes Spring Festival with anticipation for Asian Winter Games
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.