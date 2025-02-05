We Are China

2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay kicks off in Harbin

Xinhua) 09:00, February 05, 2025

Torch bearer, Shen Xue greets audience during the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Torch bearer, Liu Jiayu poses during the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Artists perform during the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Photo taken on Feb. 3, 2025, shows the general view of the launch ceremony of the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Torch bearer, Wang Shun holds the torch during the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Torch bearer, Sui Wenjing lights the caldron during the Flame Retrieval Ceremony of the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Artists perform during the Flame Retrieval Ceremony of the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Artists perform during the Flame Retrieval Ceremony of the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Spectatores take photos during the launch ceremony of the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Torch bearer, Shen Xue greets audience during the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Spectators cheer for the torch bearers during the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Torch bearer, Sui Wenjing greets the audience during the Flame Retrieval Ceremony of the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Torch bearer, Sui Wenjing holds the torch during the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Torch bearer, Fan Kexin holds the torch during the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Artists perform during the launch ceremony of the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Artists perform during the launch ceremony of the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Torch bearer, Shen Xue holds the torch during the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Torch bearer, Wang Meng greets audience during the 2025 Asian Winter Games Torch Relay in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)