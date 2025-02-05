Jordan aims to boost winter sports presence with Asian Winter Games participation

Xinhua) 09:31, February 05, 2025

Rana Al-Saeed, secretary general of the Jordan Olympic Committee, receives an interview with Xinhua in Amman, Jordan, Jan. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/He Yiping)

AMMAN, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Rana Al-Saeed, secretary general of the Jordan Olympic Committee, emphasized Jordan's participation in the 9th Asian Winter Games, hosted by Harbin, China, from Feb. 7-14, expressing hope that more Jordanians will take up winter sports and increase their presence in future competitions.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Al-Saeed said Jordan will be represented at the Games by alpine skier Sharif Al-Zawaideh. The delegation will include one athlete, a coach, and essential support staff.

She noted that Al-Zawaideh's participation aims to improve his ranking and represent Jordan at the highest level. She reaffirmed the Jordan Olympic Committee's commitment to competing in major sporting events and providing Jordanian athletes with opportunities to perform on the global stage.

"Jordan's presence in the Games is about putting the country on the international map. One of the Jordan Olympic Committee's goals is to be represented in all tournaments, whether regional or international. Being present is an essential part of achieving our objectives and increasing recognition," she said.

She added that competing in such events helps improve athlete rankings and enhances Jordan's reputation in the global sports arena, not only through athletes but also through skilled administrators, referees, and officials.

Al-Saeed acknowledged that Jordan currently lacks significant winter sports infrastructure. However, Jordanian expatriates are involved in winter sports, and the Olympic Committee aims to support, sponsor, and encourage them to compete in relevant tournaments. She expressed hope that Jordan could develop more winter sports athletes in the future.

Al-Zawaideh, who resides in the United States, will be representing Jordan internationally for the first time.

Al-Saeed said she hopes more Jordanians will engage in winter sports both locally and abroad, expanding participation in future events.

She emphasized that global sporting events unite nations, promote Olympic values, and foster peace and goodwill. The Winter Games, she noted, offer participants the chance to experience different cultures, build friendships, and strengthen mutual respect regardless of race, gender, or beliefs.

"Through sports, we can enhance the role of societies in achieving peace and respect among nations," she said.

She also recalled Jordan's most recent participation in a sporting event in China-the Hangzhou Asian Games-where the country was represented by a large contingent of male and female athletes.

Al-Saeed praised China's organizational excellence, stating that hosting the Asian Winter Games there provides reassurance due to meticulous planning, efficient transportation, and comprehensive logistical support. She highlighted the presence of Arabic-speaking volunteers, which facilitates accommodation, transportation, and training for delegations.

She further commended China's ability to host international sporting events, expressing gratitude for its hospitality and careful planning.

"We follow the progress of Chinese athletes in the Winter Games and wish them success in achieving their goals and winning more gold medals across various sports," she said.

Jordan's participation in the Asian Winter Games dates back to the 6th edition in 2007, held in Changchun, China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)