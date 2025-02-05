Highlights of curling mixed doubles Round Robin Session 1 at 2025 Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 10:59, February 05, 2025

Kathleen Sumbillo Dubberstein of the Phillipines competes during the mixed doubles Round Robin Session 1 match between Kathleen Sumbillo Dubberstein/Marc Pfister of the Phillipines and Kim Kyeongae/Seong Jihoon of South Korea in the curling event at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Koana Tori of Japan competes during the mixed doubles Round Robin Session 1 match between Koana Tori/Aoki Go of Japan and Chanatip Sonkham/Teekawin Jearateerawit of Thailand in the curling event at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Koana Tori (L)/Aoki Go of Japan compete during the mixed doubles Round Robin Session 1 match against Chanatip Sonkham/Teekawin Jearateerawit of Thailand in the curling event at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Kim Kyeongae (L)/Seong Jihoon of South Korea compete during the mixed doubles Round Robin Session 1 match between Kathleen Sumbillo Dubberstein/Marc Pfister of the Phillipines and Kim Kyeongae/Seong Jihoon of South Korea in the curling event at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Koana Tori (R)/Aoki Go of Japan compete during the mixed doubles Round Robin Session 1 match against Chanatip Sonkham/Teekawin Jearateerawit of Thailand in the curling event at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Nasser Abdulrahman Alyafei of Qatar competes during the mixed doubles Round Robin Session 1 match between Mabarka Al-Abdulla/Nasser Abdulrahman Alyafei of Qatar and Keremet Asanbaeva/Iskhak Abykeev of Kyrgyzstan in the curling event at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Han Yu of China competes during the mixed doubles Round Robin Session 1 match between Amina Seitzhanova/Azizbek Nadirbayev of Kazakhstan and Han Yu/Wang Zhiyu of China in the curling event at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Azizbek Nadirbayev of Kazakhstan competes during the mixed doubles Round Robin Session 1 match between Amina Seitzhanova/Azizbek Nadirbayev of Kazakhstan and Han Yu/Wang Zhiyu of China in the curling event at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Wang Zhiyu of China competes during the mixed doubles Round Robin Session 1 match between Amina Seitzhanova/Azizbek Nadirbayev of Kazakhstan and Han Yu/Wang Zhiyu of China in the curling event at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Han Yu of China competes during the mixed doubles Round Robin Session 1 match between Amina Seitzhanova/Azizbek Nadirbayev of Kazakhstan and Han Yu/Wang Zhiyu of China in the curling event at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Marc Pfister of the Phillipines competes during the mixed doubles Round Robin Session 1 match between Kathleen Sumbillo Dubberstein/Marc Pfister of the Phillipines and Kim Kyeongae/Seong Jihoon of South Korea in the curling event at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Teekawin Jearateerawit of Thailand competes during the mixed doubles Round Robin Session 1 match between Koana Tori/Aoki Go of Japan and Chanatip Sonkham/Teekawin Jearateerawit of Thailand in the curling event at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Fatema Abdulateef of Kuwait competes during the mixed doubles Round Robin Session 1 match between Fatema Abdulateef/Saud Alkandari of Kuwait and Enkhzaya Ganbat/Bayar Bulgankhuu of Mongolia in the curling event at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Wang Zhiyu of China competes during the mixed doubles Round Robin Session 1 match between Amina Seitzhanova/Azizbek Nadirbayev of Kazakhstan and Han Yu/Wang Zhiyu of China in the curling event at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)