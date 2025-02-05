Gu Ailing withdraws from Harbin Asian Winter Games

HARBIN, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Winter Olympic champion Gu Ailing announced her withdrawal from the upcoming 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin on Tuesday due to injuries.

Gu said on social media platform Weibo that she suffered a "severe contusion" after a fall in the freeski street event at the 2025 Winter X Games in Aspen last month. In her post on Tuesday, she revealed that she sustained another injury during recent training, forcing her to pull out of the competition.

"After my injury in the X Games Aspen 2025, I tried to recover and prepare for the following World Cup events, but unfortunately, I got injured again in training.

"It is with a heavy heart that I have to withdraw from the Harbin Asian Winter Games, which I had long been looking forward to. I wish all Chinese athletes the best of luck. I will work closely with my doctors on rehabilitation and strive to return to competition as soon as possible this season," 21-year-old Gu wrote.

The opening ceremony of the Harbin Asian Winter Games is scheduled to be held on Friday, and the Games will conclude on February 14.

Gu claimed gold medals in the women's big air and halfpipe and a silver in slopestyle at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, becoming the first freestyle skier to win three medals in three different events at a single Winter Olympics.

Last month, Gu won the slopestyle title at the FIS Freeski World Cup in Laax, Switzerland, before she got injured in the X Games Aspen.

