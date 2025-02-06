Thai Olympic official: Asian Winter Games a bridge for culture exchange

February 06, 2025

BANGKOK, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming Asian Winter Games in Harbin have emerged as a powerful bridge for culture exchange across Asia, serving as a universal language that transcends borders, a senior Thai Olympic Committee official said.

Dr. Supitr Samahito, vice president of the Thai Olympic Committee, told Xinhua in an interview that sports play a vital role in fostering cultural connections between countries and regions.

She praised China's expertise in hosting major sporting events, noting that it has raised expectations for the Harbin Games.

"The Asian Winter Games are not just a sporting event but also a unique opportunity for Asian countries and regions to showcase their cultures and deepen mutual understanding," she said.

"Although Thailand is a tropical country, its active participation in the Winter Games is a testament to cross-cultural exchange," she added. "Thai athletes competing in Harbin will not only refine their winter sports skills but also immerse themselves in the diverse cultures of their fellow competitors."

According to the Thai Olympic Committee's website, Thailand is set to send its largest-ever delegation to the Asian Winter Games in Harbin.

Samahito urged Asian countries to strengthen culture and sports cooperation by establishing more transnational tournaments and sports tourism initiatives, allowing sports to serve as a bridge for mutual understanding and regional unity.

Hosting sports events in Asia not only enhances competitive exchange but also showcases each nation's confidence in its cultural identity.

"The uniqueness and diversity of Asian cultures turn our sports events into more than just competitions - they become grand cultural celebrations," she said.

The year 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic relations, and Samahito highlighted the deep-rooted cultural ties between the two nations. She said Thailand and China could further explore collaborations that merge sports and culture, fostering deeper connections between the two countries.

She emphasized that Asian nations should continue using sports as a means to strengthen cultural understanding and drive regional cooperation.

"We share common cultural roots and a collective future. Let us compete on the field, merge our cultures, and work together to create a glorious era for Asia," she concluded.

