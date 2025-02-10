Dazzling lanterns displayed ahead of festival in Hong Kong

Ecns.cn) 15:48, February 10, 2025

Dazzling lanterns are displayed at Hong Kong Cultural Center ahead of the Lantern Festival in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Feb. 9, 2025. (China News Service/Hou Yu)

The Lantern Festival, celebrated on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 12 this year.

