The Chinese New Year and renaissance of an old tradition in Hong Kong

11:46, February 03, 2025 By Wang Xinyi and Long Jingyi ( Xinhua

HONG KONG, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- As the vibrant sounds of drums and gongs filled the air, a colorful troupe of performers holding an ancient auspicious animal, wound its way through the villages of the New Territories of Hong Kong, fanning up the festive atmosphere during the Chinese New Year.

Draped in brightly colored costumes, the folk artists were performing the dance of Qilin, a benevolent ancient Chinese mythical creature that is revered in Chinese folklore for warding off evil and bringing serenity, good fortune and prosperity.

The dancers -- one holding the creature's head and the other controlling the tail -- moved gracefully, a living embodiment of cultural heritage that has been recognized at a national level.

The ongoing holiday of the Chinese New Year has coincided with the first celebration of the Spring Festival since it was recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage, a milestone marked with fervor.

Villagers, grinning from ear to ear, welcomed the Qilin dance performance teams as they toured their homes, a symbol of good fortune and joy according to local folklore.

Hong Kong's Qilin dance tradition encompasses various styles or local variations, each with distinct music and dance forms, with the Hakka unicorn dance in Hang Hau, Sai Kung officially recognized in 2014 as a national intangible cultural heritage.

Besides the Chinese New Year, the Qilin dance is also performed on such celebratory occasions as weddings, birthday parties, the inauguration of an ancestral hall, moving into a new home, welcoming guests, the Jiao festivals, and birthdays of deities.

In Hang Hau Village, the rhythmic chants of young and old performers resonate as villagers gather weekly to practice. The president of the local Hakka unicorn Qilin dance association, surnamed Lau, recalled to Xinhua how he and his fellow village boys became acquainted with this art form, initially a means of defense against pirates as they practiced Kung Fu in the early days.

With the passage of time and the migration of villagers seeking jobs, the tradition faced decline. Upon retiring in 2003, Lau returned to find few were teaching the dance. Determined to revive the ancient traditional art, he organized free classes, gathering villagers to learn and perform Qilin dance.

Gradually, the number of village performers grew from three to nearly 10. Lau noted that it generally took two years to nurture a skilled troupe, emphasizing that the essence of excellent performance lies in the practice of Kung Fu.

But there is something more to a vibrant Qilin dance performance -- the creature's head. One of the few remaining Qilin head makers, surnamed Mou, skillfully assembled vividly lifelike Qilin heads from bamboo strips and rice paper. His journey began in his youth, repairing Qilin heads and developing a fascination for the craft.

"Creating a Qilin head is a labor-intensive process, taking approximately 12 days," said Mou, adding that each component of the head is uniquely crafted to ensure balance and aesthetic appeal, reflecting the artistry and dedication required.

Mou underscored the importance of details. "The Qilin's forehead must be slightly raised, or it will appear droopy, losing its majestic presence. Each design tells a story, with color and pattern symbolizing different meanings," he said.

"Learning the Qilin dance, etiquette is more important than movement," Lau said, noting that Qilin is seen as a respectful creature, and this principle is central to the dance.

To Lau's relief, the tradition has been preserved as parents increasingly enroll their children in Qilin dance classes, believing it instills discipline. A youth troupe now flourishes, with participants eager to keep the tradition alive, and yet another female troupe has been formed, indicating the inclusivity of this cultural expression.

The tradition is now experiencing a renaissance. Nearly 1,000 individuals have participated in training sessions since 2019, thanks to outreach programs sponsored by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government.

As the Qilin dance continues through the village streets, it serves not only as an auspice of luck, but also as a testament to the enduring spirit of tradition and community.

Lau hopes that one day, the Qilin dance will grace international stages, introducing the richness of Chinese culture to the world.

