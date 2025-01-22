Hong Kong unveils 10 most significant gov't policies in 2024

Xinhua) 10:41, January 22, 2025

HONG KONG, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- The historic legislation for Basic Law Article 23, aimed at safeguarding national security and ensuring Hong Kong's stability and development, has topped a list of the ten most significant policies by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government in 2024.

The other nine cover such events as the accelerated development of the Northern Metropolis, the continued trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange during typhoons, the resumption and expansion of the multiple-entry permits to Hong Kong for Shenzhen residents, the commissioning of the three-runway system at Hong Kong International Airport, and the central government's newly gifted pandas and the panda economy.

Speaking at the award ceremony organized by dozens of media outlets and organizations on Tuesday, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee said the HKSAR government will continue to uphold the practical spirit, responding to the voices and support of the citizens with actions, while further enhancing people's sense of happiness and satisfaction in the new year.

