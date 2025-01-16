"Love" picked as Hong Kong's Chinese character of 2024

HONG KONG, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- "Love" has been selected as Hong Kong's Chinese Character of the Year 2024, a yearly voting by the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) showed on Wednesday.

Votes for the Chinese Character of the Year 2024 were held from Dec. 9 to Dec. 31, attracting approximately 13,500 participants to choose their favorites among ten candidates, including "change," "stability," "happiness," and "love."

The Chinese character "ai," meaning "love" in English and signifying care and affection, topped the list with 3,791 votes. It is represented by the efforts of care teams to support communities across Hong Kong's 18 districts, thereby fostering a sense of harmony and stability within society.

Following "love," the Chinese characters "le" (happiness) and "wen" (stability) secured the second and third highest votes, respectively. The former represents the government's commitment to ensuring that citizens enjoy stable and fulfilling lives, while the latter reflects the implementation of the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, reinforcing a framework for safety and stability in Hong Kong.

Initiated by the DAB in 2013, the yearly voting is held to select a Chinese character that best represents Hong Kong's social conditions and reflects public sentiments for that year. As a promoter of Chinese culture, the event highlights the richness and conciseness of the Chinese language, encapsulating complex ideas in single characters.

