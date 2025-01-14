18th Asian Financial Forum opens in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 09:07, January 14, 2025

HONG KONG, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The 18th Asian Financial Forum kicked off in Hong Kong on Monday to stage discussions on global dynamics and financial policies, global collaboration as well as new drivers for future growth.

Under the theme "Powering the Next Growth Engine," the two-day forum will discuss how the finance industry and corporates can support the next generation of innovative businesses and industries to help them unleash their potential and drive global growth in the years ahead, said Peter Lam, chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), in his welcome remarks.

The HKTDC is the co-organizer of the event alongside the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee noted in his opening remarks that Hong Kong is poised to power its next growth engine and contribute to the region's overall development.

To that end, Hong Kong will enhance its existing advantages including its competitiveness as an international asset and wealth management center, said Lee.

He also pledged efforts to explore new growth areas including the development of an international gold trading center. The region's overseas network will be expanded, especially in countries and regions participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

For this year's event, around 3,600 financial and business representatives from over 50 countries and regions are expected to attend over 40 sessions on topics including global economic outlook, new markets opportunities, artificial intelligence, fintech, sustainability and philanthropy.

