Wildfire in Hong Kong extinguished by Fire Services Department

08:39, January 13, 2025 By Global Times ( Global Times

The wildfire at Kai Kung Leng in Hong Kong burned for over 20 hours and was largely extinguished by the Fire Services Department at 2:08 pm on Sunday, TVB news reported.

According to a statement released by the Hong Kong government, a fire broke out among the vegetation at Kai Kung Leng, Yuen Long at 5:31 pm Saturday (January 11). The fire was put under control at 10:40 am Sunday (January 12). Two fire zones were involved in the incident: one measuring 20 x 20 meters and the other 5 x 5 meters.

Firefighters combated the blaze using fire beaters, while the Government Flying Service has deployed helicopters for water bombing operations at the site, the statement said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)