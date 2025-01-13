Home>>
Wildfire in Hong Kong extinguished by Fire Services Department
By Global Times (Global Times) 08:39, January 13, 2025
The wildfire at Kai Kung Leng in Hong Kong burned for over 20 hours and was largely extinguished by the Fire Services Department at 2:08 pm on Sunday, TVB news reported.
According to a statement released by the Hong Kong government, a fire broke out among the vegetation at Kai Kung Leng, Yuen Long at 5:31 pm Saturday (January 11). The fire was put under control at 10:40 am Sunday (January 12). Two fire zones were involved in the incident: one measuring 20 x 20 meters and the other 5 x 5 meters.
Firefighters combated the blaze using fire beaters, while the Government Flying Service has deployed helicopters for water bombing operations at the site, the statement said.
