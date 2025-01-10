Could this be the US' costliest wildfire? Experts warn of $150 billion disaster

(People's Daily App) 16:56, January 10, 2025

Devastating wildfires are sweeping across the Los Angeles area, claiming lives, destroying buildings and forcing 130,000 residents to evacuate. Thick smoke has worsened air quality for millions, posing serious health risks. Firefighting efforts face challenges as water systems run dry. Experts warn this could become the costliest wildfire disaster in US history, with losses estimated at $135–150 billion.

