Trump says meeting with Putin "being set up"
(Xinhua) 13:52, January 10, 2025
WASHINGTON, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to meet him and that such a meeting was being set up.
"He wants to meet. And we're setting it up," Trump said of the Russian leader before a meeting with Republican governors at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. He did not offer a timeline for the meeting.
"President Putin wants to meet. He's said that even publicly, and we have to get that war over with. That's a bloody mess," said the president-elect, referring to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
