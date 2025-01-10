At least 1,650 flights canceled as winter storm hits U.S. Texas

Xinhua) 13:18, January 10, 2025

HOUSTON, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- At least 1,650 flights were canceled across Texas airports on Thursday morning as a winter storm hits the second largest U.S. state, according to FlightAware.

More than 13,000 flights were delayed in the state's major airports as of Thursday morning, data from FlightAware showed.

Across an 800-mile expanse of the southern U.S. from Texas to the Carolinas, the storm is bringing heavy snow, ice, and extremely low temperatures, said the U.S. National Weather Service.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until noon Friday for several North Texas counties, with two to five inches expected in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. More snow is likely closer to the Red River.

As of Wednesday evening, school closures were announced throughout northern Texas. School districts in the Dallas-Fort Worth area said they would be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the state's power grid is not expected to be an issue during the storm, though officials are preparing for downed power lines due to freezing rain and falling trees.

More than 100 people died as the state's power grid failed during back-to-back ice storms in 2021.

