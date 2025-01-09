Explainer: What to make of devastating wildfires raging in California

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Devastating wildfires are ravaging the Los Angeles area in Southern California, claiming lives and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes amid roaring flames and choking smoke.

With at least three major fires raging, rescue efforts from multiple U.S. states are racing against time to contain the rapidly spreading blaze, which experts attribute to a combination of climate-related factors.

Here's the latest on the wildfires in California:

WHAT'S GOING ON WITH WILDFIRE?

Authorities said Wednesday that at least five people have been killed and more than 1,100 buildings damaged in the Los Angeles area.

The Pacific Palisades fire, a major blaze starting Tuesday, had spread to 15,800 acres (63.9 square km) by Wednesday afternoon, with no containment reported, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

The fire destroyed about 1,000 structures, including many expensive homes built between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, and forced thousands to flee with new evacuation warnings issued for Malibu, a coastal city in Southern California known for its stunning beaches and luxurious homes.

The Pacific Palisades fire turns out to be the most destructive in modern Los Angeles history, more devastating than the Sayre Fire of 2008, which destroyed 604 structures, according to data from the Wildfire Alliance.

The Eaton fire, which broke out Tuesday evening north of Pasadena, had burned more than 10,600 acres (42.9 square km) near Altadena and Pasadena, two neighboring cities of Los Angeles, killing five people and seriously injuring many others, according to fire and police officials.

Meanwhile, the Hurst fire, which spread quickly during high winds overnight in Sylmar, had scorched over 700 acres (2.83 square km) as of Wednesday afternoon.

At least 70,000 people were ordered to evacuate, with the majority in Pacific Palisades.

All schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District will be closed on Thursday due to the fires, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced during a media briefing.

He also confirmed that two elementary schools in the district had been destroyed by the fire.

In a rich community located 32 km west of Los Angeles downtown, many landmarks, including the sumptuous Getty Villa museum showcasing Greek and Roman antiquities, and the mid-century modern Eames House, were threatened by fire.

The organization behind the Oscars has extended the voting period for Academy Awards nominations and postponed the announcement of nominations, which was originally scheduled for next week.

Local TV station KTLA reported that widespread power outages in Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego counties in Southern California were impacting more than 4 million customers as of Wednesday afternoon.

Air quality in the Los Angeles area has reached hazardous levels. On Wednesday morning, the air quality index for much of the Los Angeles metropolitan area exceeded 300, a level deemed harmful to the general public, according to AirNow.gov.

HOW IS RESCUE WORK GOING?

Firefighters and rescuers are working aggressively to slow the spread of the blaze and protect critical infrastructure under extreme conditions.

Firefighting teams from several U.S. states, such as Oregon, Washington and Utah, have arrived or are en route to assist with the fires, said Los Angeles County Fire Chief, Anthony Marrone, at a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

U.S. President Joe Biden has canceled his planned trip to Italy to prioritize efforts addressing the wildfires in California, the White House announced on Wednesday.

He has also approved a federal disaster declaration that enables federal funds to be provided to those affected in Los Angeles County.

The Pentagon has announced plans to deploy 10 Navy helicopters to assist in combating the fire. Officials expect the deployment to involve an active-duty unit of Navy Sea Hawks based in Southern California, equipped to carry water.

In a post on Truth Social Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump renewed his previous criticisms of California Governor Gavin Newsom for resisting a plan to divert more water to the state's agricultural Central Valley, citing concerns over the potential harm to endangered species.

"He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn't work!), but didn't care about the people of California," Trump wrote.

His remarks came after several fire hydrants across Los Angeles County ran dry during the intense overnight firefight.

Janisse Quinones, chief executive of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, urged residents to conserve water to support firefighting efforts.

AccuWeather's Global Weather Center estimates that preliminary damage and economic loss from the wildfires amount to 52-57 billion U.S. dollars.

HOW FLAMES CAME ABOUT?

It is unusual to witness a wildfire of this magnitude in California during the winter months. U.S. federal data reveals that since 1984, only six wildfires in California have scorched over 5 square km in any January.

The authorities blamed the dangerous wildfire situation in Southern California on a combination of strong winds, very low relative humidity and dry vegetation as extraordinarily powerful winds and gusts were reported overnight.

Supersized Santa Ana winds of 160 kph have coincided with the return of severe drought conditions, while a dramatic shift in weather patterns has led to the growth of plants that were later dried out, creating fuel for the fire to spread.

Power lines damaged by the winds, which have been responsible for several deadly wildfires in California's history, may have further intensified the flames.

The fire's impact increases dramatically as wind speeds up. U.S. Geological Survey fire scientist Jon Keeley told the AP that winter fires are far more destructive because they spread much faster.

Meanwhile, human factors are not negligible. Keeley pointed out that California's rapid population growth has resulted in more power lines, thus increasing the potential for failures that can trigger wildfires.

A Particularly Dangerous Situation red flag warning will remain in effect across the Los Angeles region through Thursday afternoon, while a high wind warning will stay in place until Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

