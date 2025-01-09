Languages

New evacuations ordered in Los Angeles after fire ignites in Hollywood Hills

January 09, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- New evacuations were ordered by the Los Angeles Fire Department on Wednesday after a fire ignited in the Hollywood Hills and quickly spread.

