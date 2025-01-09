Blinken says taking over Greenland "not going to happen"

Xinhua) 13:05, January 09, 2025

PARIS, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday in Paris that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's intention to take over Greenland "is not going to happen."

"The idea expressed about Greenland is obviously not a good one. But maybe more important, it's obviously one that's not going to happen," Blinken said during a press conference with France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

"So we probably shouldn't waste a lot of time talking about it," he added.

Speaking to France Inter radio earlier Wednesday morning, Jean-Noel Barrot noted that Greenland is a "territory of the European Union and of Europe."

"It is undoubtedly no way that the European Union would let other nations of the world, whoever they are, attack its sovereign borders," he said.

He also warned of the resurgence of "might makes right" policies, calling on Europe to bolster its strength.

Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, gained home rule in 1979 and expanded self-government in 2009.

