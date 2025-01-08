Winter storm leaves mass power outages, bitter temps in U.S.

Xinhua) 11:25, January 08, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- A deadly winter storm that blanketed the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions in snow largely subsided as of Tuesday morning, leaving bitterly cold temperatures in its wake as tens of thousands remained without power and closures persisted in the United States.

"The storm hammered a swath of the country from Kansas and Missouri to Virginia and New Jersey with heavy snow and ice, triggering emergency declarations as disruptions piled up on roads and at airports," reported USA Today about the development. "The storm broke daily snowfall records in states across the central and eastern U.S."

The heavy snow prompted widespread school closures and the shuttering of federal office buildings in Washington, D.C., which continued on Tuesday as snow still covered the city. The inclement weather also impacted the schedule of Tuesday's funeral events to honor former President Jimmy Carter.

"Snow and ice made driving conditions treacherous and led to widespread delays and cancellations at airports. Major highways, including I-70, closed amid the hazards, though hundreds of motorists still became stranded in blizzard-like conditions," said the report.

More than 200,000 homes and businesses from Missouri to Virginia woke up in the dark on Tuesday, down from over 280,000 reported outages a day earlier. Many without power lived in areas experiencing wind chills below zero, including in Virginia and West Virginia, where cold weather advisories were active Tuesday morning, it added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)