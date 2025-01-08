Canadian PM dismisses Trump's idea to merge Canada into U.S.

Xinhua) 09:18, January 08, 2025

OTTAWA, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday dismissed U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's willingness to use "economic force" to merge Canada into the United States.

"There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States," Trudeau wrote on his social media account.

"Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other's biggest trading and security partner," said Trudeau.

Trump said Tuesday that he's open to using "economic force" to acquire Canada.

Trump, speaking at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, also refused to rule out the use of military force to seize control of the Panama Canal and Greenland.

