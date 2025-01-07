China calls for efforts to abide by fair competition principle, WTO rules

(People's Daily App) 13:19, January 07, 2025

China has always believed that countries should uphold the principle of fair competition and the WTO rules, and play an active role for an orderly global market and the health of international trade, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, said during a press conference in Beijing on Monday. Guo made the remarks after the US government blocked Nippon Steel of Japan from buying US Steel last Friday.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)