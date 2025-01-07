Fewer than 1 in 1,000 U.S. adolescents receive gender-affirming medications: researchers

Xinhua) 11:01, January 07, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- As U.S. lawmakers debate issues around health care for transgender youth, it's been difficult to determine the number of young people receiving gender-affirming medications, leaving room for exaggerated and false claims.

"Now, a medical journal has published the most reliable estimate yet and the numbers are low, reflecting more clearly on medical practices now being weighed by the U.S. Supreme Court," reported The Associated Press on Monday.

Fewer than 1 in 1,000 U.S. adolescents with commercial insurance received gender-affirming medications -- puberty blockers or hormones -- during a recent five-year period, according to the study.

At least 26 states have adopted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, and most of those states face lawsuits. A decision by the Supreme Court in a Tennessee case is expected later this year. President-elect Donald Trump has promised to roll back protections for transgender people.

The researchers analyzed a large insurance claims database covering more than 5 million patients ages 8 to 17, finding that no patients under age 12 were prescribed hormones, an indication that doctors are appropriately cautious about when to start such treatments, according to the report.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)